Obituary
Dinilesizwe Sobukwe: 'So this is what happened to the African dream?'
09 June 2019 - 00:00
Dinilesizwe Sobukwe died in a Port Elizabeth hospital on Wednesday. He was the son of liberation icon Robert Sobukwe and the founder of the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Trust, an intellectual retreat and community centre in Graaff-Reinet where Sobukwe snr was born.
