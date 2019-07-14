It's all eyes on Jeffery Epstein as he faces wrath of the law
The last time this super-rich New York financier was caught preying on underaged girls he got off lightly, writes Nadine Dreyer. Now Jeffery Epstein, ex-friend of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, faces the full wrath of the law
14 July 2019 - 00:00
If we were to compile a profile of the stereotypical billionaire with a limitless sense of entitlement, Jeffrey Epstein would be it. Last Saturday he was arrested for child-sex trafficking when returning from a trip to Paris. "Epstein is accustomed to having an entourage meet his private jet at the airport; he's just not used to it being made up of FBI agents," noted The Atlantic...
