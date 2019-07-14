Obituary

John Fredericks: 'Noem my Skollie' storyteller and ex-gangster

Life of crime and hardship turned into a hit movie and a bestselling memoir

John Fredericks, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 73, became famous when a film he scripted about his life as a gangster, Noem My Skollie, became a box-office hit in 2016 and was SA’s entry for the foreign-language Oscar awards in 2017...