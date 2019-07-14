Obituary
John Fredericks: 'Noem my Skollie' storyteller and ex-gangster
Life of crime and hardship turned into a hit movie and a bestselling memoir
14 July 2019 - 00:00
John Fredericks, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 73, became famous when a film he scripted about his life as a gangster, Noem My Skollie, became a box-office hit in 2016 and was SA’s entry for the foreign-language Oscar awards in 2017...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.