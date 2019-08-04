Opinion
Before the grand projects, get the boring basics right
04 August 2019 - 00:01
The most prudent option for prosperity for SA in the immediate future is to prioritise growth through getting the boring basics right.
Focusing on the basics will deliver higher growth, more employment and more inclusive development. Such an approach may appear counter-intuitive and also goes against the instincts of many ANC leaders and supporters who believe in mega-projects, large-scale policy reforms and earth-moving infrastructure schemes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.