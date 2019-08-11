Obituary

Kolwane Mantu: Soweto String Quartet pioneer bucked music stereotypes

Kolwane Mantu was Soweto's own music miracle who trained many of the respected black string musicians now playing in major orchestras across SA.



Born on November 21 1956, Mantu was the eldest of four children of a factory-worker mother, Dora, and amateur trombonist father, Isaac. He started playing the violin at an early age...