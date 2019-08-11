Obituary
Kolwane Mantu: Soweto String Quartet pioneer bucked music stereotypes
11 August 2019 - 00:00
Kolwane Mantu was Soweto's own music miracle who trained many of the respected black string musicians now playing in major orchestras across SA.
Born on November 21 1956, Mantu was the eldest of four children of a factory-worker mother, Dora, and amateur trombonist father, Isaac. He started playing the violin at an early age...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.