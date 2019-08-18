Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Instead of politics we have endless attempts to manipulate political reality

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By TRISTEN TAYLOR

SA's politicians are gaslighting the nation. Misdirection, contradictions and lies are being used to manipulate the country's reality towards a very narrow type of politics and away from the real issues of our time.

There was never a "rogue unit" at the South African Revenue Service. Yet for the revolutionaries in red, the rogue unit was such a threat to the principles of fair taxation that the judiciary's time and resources must be used to punish the unit's fictitious masterminds...

