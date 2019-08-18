Opinion
Instead of politics we have endless attempts to manipulate political reality
18 August 2019 - 00:00
SA's politicians are gaslighting the nation. Misdirection, contradictions and lies are being used to manipulate the country's reality towards a very narrow type of politics and away from the real issues of our time.
There was never a "rogue unit" at the South African Revenue Service. Yet for the revolutionaries in red, the rogue unit was such a threat to the principles of fair taxation that the judiciary's time and resources must be used to punish the unit's fictitious masterminds...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.