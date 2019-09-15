Opinion
Only a defeated society would elect a Mugabe to lead
15 September 2019 - 00:05
The adulation of Robert Mugabe by many Africans, in spite of the fact that he plunged his country into a death spiral, raises the question of what attributes are most valued in a leader or hero.
The attributes people value determine what kind of leaders they elect and, in turn, whether a country will prosper or fail. The puzzle is that many Africans who lead their countries to failed states, break-ups and civil war are often wildly celebrated by other Africans...
