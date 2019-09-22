Obituary

Graeme Gibson: Author and partner of Atwood

Graeme Gibson, the Canadian writer who has died aged 85, made his name with idiosyncratic and experimental novels, but spent the latter part of his life writing about the natural world and campaigning for environmental causes, a passion he shared with his partner of nearly half a century, the novelist Margaret Atwood.



Gibson was part of a trailblazing generation of novelists who showed that Canadian fiction, routinely dismissed as parochial and placid, was worthy of serious international attention...