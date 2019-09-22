Q&A with Solidarity on the construction of an Afrikaans university
Trade union Solidarity has begun construction of a R300m occupational training college in Pretoria for Afrikaans speakers only. Chris Barron asked Solidarity's head of research, Connie Mulder.
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Isn't this a backward step?
Why would this be a backward step?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.