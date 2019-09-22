Opinion

We are facing a water crisis that can and will be averted

Demand for water is projected to outstrip supply within five years

It has often been stated that SA is facing a looming water crisis. Sitting inside the ministry of human settlements, water & sanitation, I believe that the crisis has so far been understated. The situation is dire and unless we do something, as the government and citizens, we will be left with a water shortage situation that will affect us all, and to an extent never seen before.



The responsible minister for water & sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has been seized with this problem since taking office...