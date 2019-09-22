Opinion
We are facing a water crisis that can and will be averted
Demand for water is projected to outstrip supply within five years
22 September 2019 - 00:00
It has often been stated that SA is facing a looming water crisis. Sitting inside the ministry of human settlements, water & sanitation, I believe that the crisis has so far been understated. The situation is dire and unless we do something, as the government and citizens, we will be left with a water shortage situation that will affect us all, and to an extent never seen before.
The responsible minister for water & sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has been seized with this problem since taking office...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.