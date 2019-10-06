How politicians made war during Cape Town's water crisis

While politicians turn on each other, revealing deep-lying fault lines and new enmities, it raises a critical question: who will lead the city through the crisis? In his new book, author and academic Crispian Olver reveals how the city of his childhood is run

In the middle of January 2018, Mmusi Maimane announced that Patricia de Lille would be relieved of her water-related responsibilities “immediately”, although he then clarified that the DA would “bring a resolution to council that removes the mayor from any role in managing and directing the city’s response to the prolonged drought”.



This was despite his assurances a mere three months earlier that he fully agreed with De Lille’s approach and had regular updates with her...