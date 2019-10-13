Opinion & Analysis

Boys will be boys, but they must be better boys

13 October 2019 - 00:01 By William Gumede

Given the epidemic of violence against women, there has to be a dramatic change in how boys are raised, focusing on making them comfortable in their own skins, with their own feelings and vulnerabilities, without the need to affirm their manhood through violence, aggression and dominance.

After two decades of sitting on the governing boards of schools, most of that time at boys’ schools, and with my son writing matric this year, I am increasingly convinced that part of the solution to curbing gender-based violence is to change the way boys are nurtured to become men...

