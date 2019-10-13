Opinion
The Lovedale Press is dying, with it a priceless piece of black intellectual history
13 October 2019 - 00:00
Roughly translated, siphila kwelez’ thunzela could be understood as “we are living as the walking dead”. These words were uttered by a dejected book press co-owner who has spent 20 years of his life trying to keep an important part of South African history going.
We were in SA’s historical black intellectual capital, Alice, in the Eastern Cape, and he was lamenting the lack of a book-buying culture for African-language material...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.