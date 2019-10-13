Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

The Lovedale Press is dying, with it a priceless piece of black intellectual history

13 October 2019 - 00:00 By SIYASANGA TYALI

Roughly translated, siphila kwelez’ thunzela could be understood as “we are living as the walking dead”. These words were uttered by a dejected book press co-owner who has spent 20 years of his life trying to keep an important part of South African history going.

We were in SA’s historical black intellectual capital, Alice, in the Eastern Cape, and he was lamenting the lack of a book-buying culture for African-language material...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | It’s hard to see the wisdom of the chief justice inserting ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Most governments are thick, but some spectacularly so Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | You’re right Ace, a Dlamini-Zuma victory would have been ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X