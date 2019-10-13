Opinion

The Lovedale Press is dying, with it a priceless piece of black intellectual history

Roughly translated, siphila kwelez’ thunzela could be understood as “we are living as the walking dead”. These words were uttered by a dejected book press co-owner who has spent 20 years of his life trying to keep an important part of South African history going.



We were in SA’s historical black intellectual capital, Alice, in the Eastern Cape, and he was lamenting the lack of a book-buying culture for African-language material...