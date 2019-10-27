Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with ANC Gauteng on why Faith Mazibuko is still in office

The ANC in Gauteng has rejected the recommendation of its integrity committee that two mayors and an MEC be fired for bringing the party into disrepute. Chris Barron asked provincial secretary Jacob Khawe

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Do you take integrity seriously?

We established the integrity committee because we take integrity seriously...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Malema is no hero; he's a fraud who is betraying the poor Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Flurry of activity on state capture gives hope Opinion & Analysis
  3. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mdumiseni Ntuli: Thabo Mbeki’s kind of cadre Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | You’re right Ace, a Dlamini-Zuma victory would have been ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X