Opinion & Analysis

New energy resource plan rightly includes nuclear as a complementary source

Atomic power needed to fulfil SA's Paris Agreement obligations

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By ZIZAMELE MBAMBO, KATSE MAPHOTO and Bessie Makgopa

Mineral resources & energy minister  Gwede Mantashe recently gazetted the Integrated Resource Plan 2019 (IRP2019), a blueprint that  aims to achieve security of energy supply through an energy mix of diverse technologies.

Energy infrastructure is a critical component that underpins economic activity and growth across the country, as outlined in the National Development Plan...

