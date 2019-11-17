New energy resource plan rightly includes nuclear as a complementary source

Atomic power needed to fulfil SA's Paris Agreement obligations

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe recently gazetted the Integrated Resource Plan 2019 (IRP2019), a blueprint that aims to achieve security of energy supply through an energy mix of diverse technologies.



Energy infrastructure is a critical component that underpins economic activity and growth across the country, as outlined in the National Development Plan...