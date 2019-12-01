Lacklustre ANC leaders cannot stop the rot alone
01 December 2019 - 00:02
Thanks to state capture, incompetence and mismanagement, since 1994 SA has squandered almost the equivalent of the postwar financial aid that the US, in the form of the Marshall Plan and other programmes, gave countries in Europe and Asia to rebuild their economies.
The amounts lost since 1994, which could have gone to stimulate growth and development and deliver public services, are staggering: more than R2-trillion has been swallowed up by out-and-out public corruption, and the government has given state-owned enterprises upwards of R2-trillion in bailouts...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.