Lacklustre ANC leaders cannot stop the rot alone

Thanks to state capture, incompetence and mismanagement, since 1994 SA has squandered almost the equivalent of the postwar financial aid that the US, in the form of the Marshall Plan and other programmes, gave countries in Europe and Asia to rebuild their economies.



The amounts lost since 1994, which could have gone to stimulate growth and development and deliver public services, are staggering: more than R2-trillion has been swallowed up by out-and-out public corruption, and the government has given state-owned enterprises upwards of R2-trillion in bailouts...