A tainted mayor takes over, the looters are back - and the voters are ignores

The precarious state of South African Airways is an apt metaphor for the country — it’s not only teetering on the brink, it’s almost as though the thing is on autopilot. There’s nobody in charge as it barrels down the abyss. It’s terrifying.



Two years ago, when Cyril Ramaphosa defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the ANC leadership in a cliffhanger at Nasrec, the nation’s tepid mood immediately swung, and then soared...