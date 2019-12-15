SA can't afford to let century-old vehicle-manufacturing industry wither

SA's automotive manufacturing sector will be 100 years old next year. This milestone will, unfortunately, be reached without a single South African-owned motor assembly plant. While its arrival in the 1920s set the country's economy on course to engage in manufacturing of motor vehicles, the exposure and experience we have acquired over the 100 years have not influenced us to establish our own assembly plant.



The South Korean auto industry, which was established 40 years later [in the 1960s], currently boasts about five automobile manufacturing firms such as Hyundai and Kia. These are popular vehicles around the world and enjoy significant market share in the US...