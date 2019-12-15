The climate crisis is upon us, and South Africans need to act urgently

Final touches are being put to a grassroots climate justice charter

Victory in the Rugby World Cup made us all proud to be a winning nation. But SA is also a frontrunner in its development of a climate justice charter (CJC), a world first. Informing this is our experience of being a climate-change hot spot.



That we are in the throes of climate change is beyond debate. Cyclones, floods, heat waves, mud slides, tornadoes and drought are the incontrovertible signals. These emergencies, and five years of campaigning by the South African Food Sovereignty Campaign during the drought, have given birth to the charter. Various dialogues involving drought-affected communities, unions, faith-based communities, social and environmental justice organisations, youth and the media have shaped the draft charter...