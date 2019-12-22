Opinion

SA in danger of ditching its principles and falling in with its dubious foreign friends

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the cynics crowed, had hopped off to Egypt a week ago, merely to charge his mobile. It's a loaded little joke, pregnant with all sort of allusions. The country has no power; and the president himself is dithering or even powerless - a broken reed twisting in the wind.



The idea that he could fly all the way to Egypt and then suddenly remember that he has a crisis back home that requires his immediate attention almost seems to sum up his presidency, reacting to events instead of being in control...