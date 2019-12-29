Cartoon

Ramaphosa snoozes through a whirlwind for SA politics in 2019

The death of former African Global Operations boss Gavin Watson sent shock waves across the country as he was a key component in resolving allegations of state capture.



But 2019 seems to have been the gift that kept on giving in as far as political instability in SA was concerned, after the biggest opposition party, the DA lost its way when former leader Mmusi Maimane and city of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigned from their positions and the party. ..