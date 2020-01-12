Opinion

Matric report: Better, but room for much improvement in dropout rate

The majority of our teachers perform heroically, but they are underresourced and undersupported

The national senior certificate (NSC) results were announced with delight by basic education minister Angie Motshekga - justifiably so. There are solid and significant improvements, and the department of basic education reported frankly on the many remaining challenges.



There has been progress in reducing inequality of performance between schools serving poor (quintiles 1 to 3) and wealthy (quintiles 4 and 5) communities. More Q 1-3 schools achieved a pass of over 80%, and more of these schools achieved a "bachelor's degree" quality of pass...