Editorial

These sons of Soweto will show us the way

Today we join millions of South Africans in honouring two of Soweto's favourite sons - Richard Maponya and Kaizer Motaung. Maponya, the doyen of black business, passed away last Monday at the age of 99 after a short illness. A day later, Kaizer Chiefs, founded by Motaung on his return from playing professional football in the US, turned 50.



The contribution that these two have made in the development of this country can never be overstated. That is why Maponya's passing and the celebrations at Naturena Village, Kaizer Chiefs' headquarters, dominated the national conversation this week - dwarfing even the celebration of the ANC's 108th birthday in Kimberley...