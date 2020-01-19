Opinion
Once more the ghosts of apartheid's horrors will arise, haunting the inquest into Neil Aggett's death
19 January 2020 - 00:00
It is almost 38 years since the body of 28-year-old doctor and trade union activist Neil Hudson Aggett was found hanging from the bars of cell 209 in the then John Vorster Square police station in downtown Johannesburg on February 5 1982.
On Monday, Aggett's ghost will no doubt haunt the corridors of the South Gauteng High Court when the reopened inquest into his death begins to be heard by judge MA Makume...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.