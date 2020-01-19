Opinion

Once more the ghosts of apartheid's horrors will arise, haunting the inquest into Neil Aggett's death

It is almost 38 years since the body of 28-year-old doctor and trade union activist Neil Hudson Aggett was found hanging from the bars of cell 209 in the then John Vorster Square police station in downtown Johannesburg on February 5 1982.



On Monday, Aggett's ghost will no doubt haunt the corridors of the South Gauteng High Court when the reopened inquest into his death begins to be heard by judge MA Makume...