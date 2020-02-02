Opinion

There’s no place for extremism over coal when fighting pollution as well as poverty

Clean coal technology can help balance jobs, growth and environment

The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) announced last year by minister of mineral & energy resources Gwede Mantashe proposes a rational and nonextremist approach to energy procurement and policy in SA. This approach involves mixed energy.



The previous IRP, introduced in 2010, dedicated R250bn to renewable energy but was characterised by aggressive, irrational lobbying for the closure of coal-fired power stations...