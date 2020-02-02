Cartoon
Zweli Mkhize blind to the danger of coronavirus outbreak
02 February 2020 - 00:00
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has come under fire this week for not instituting emergency evacuations for South African citizens living in China amidst the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 200 lives so far.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.