OBITUARY | Kirk Douglas: A rugged life and career 1916-2020

09 February 2020 - 00:01 By the daily telegraph

Kirk Douglas, who has died at the age of 103, was a towering figure in Hollywood’s postwar golden age, the lantern-jawed star of more than 80 films such as Gunfight at the OK Corral, Paths of Glory and Spartacus; only his dimpled chin provided a note of vulnerability in an otherwise rugged physique.

During his heyday in the early 1950s, a stream of high-octane roles perfectly matched his abrasive personality and booming voice. In Billy Wilder’s mordant satire Ace in the Hole (1951), he was horribly authentic as the tabloid journalist who thinks nothing of prolonging a man’s suffering to keep a story in the headlines...

