Opinion
Stop errant councillors from standing again
09 February 2020 - 00:00
What are the options for citizens when municipalities fail to provide basic services, behave corruptly, and staff councils with incompetent cronies, yet arrogantly dismiss or ignore residents’ complaints?
Over the past few years, some township residents — after complaints, petitions and marches failed — have burnt down or destroyed public property to try to force indifferent, uncaring and useless municipal councillors to take their grievances seriously...
