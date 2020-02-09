Opinion

Success in child health not matched by efforts to curb sexual abuse and violence

Quantum leap needed to help boys and girls become confident adults

In prioritising child and adolescent health, we need a quantum leap to rid our society of its ills.



Over the past 10 years, SA has achieved remarkable successes in child health. The number of children who die before the age of five years has decreased. We are on track to meet our 2019 under-five mortality target, which has decreased to 32 per 1,000 live births...