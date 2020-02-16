Opinion
Malema and his deranged hoodlums are a real reflection of the state of the nation
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Instead of making sure there was no load-shedding around parliament on Thursday in deference to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s big night, Eskom should just as well have switched off the lights, leaving the place in total darkness.
The gloom would have been an appropriate, eloquent and fair reflection of the state of the nation. The lights are slowly going off, it seems...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.