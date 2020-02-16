Opinion

Malema and his deranged hoodlums are a real reflection of the state of the nation

Instead of making sure there was no load-shedding around parliament on Thursday in deference to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s big night, Eskom should just as well have switched off the lights, leaving the place in total darkness.



The gloom would have been an appropriate, eloquent and fair reflection of the state of the nation. The lights are slowly going off, it seems...