CARTOON | Lesotho PM digging himself into an even deeper hole

23 February 2020 - 00:00 By Brendan Reynolds



Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is digging himself into an even bigger hole after he failed to appear in court over the murder of his estranged wife, claiming he had a "medical check up" in South Africa.

