Gwede steps on the gas, and makes Cyril look good

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Arena Holdings
23 February 2020 - 00:00

Journalism can be cruel. Last Monday I wrote a column for the Financial Mail's online platform.

It was about ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe and his reluctance to bring forward measures, as minister of minerals & energy, to mitigate the economic damage being done to SA by Eskom...

