Obituary
Hosni Mubarak: President toppled in Arab Spring
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Hosni Mubarak, who has died aged 91, ruled Egypt for three decades until being forced from power in 2011 during the Arab Spring that engulfed much of North Africa and the Middle East.
Mubarak was thrust into the top job suddenly and dramatically when then president Anwar Sadat was assassinated at a military parade on October 6 1981...
