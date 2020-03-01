Opinion
It might be in arrears, but Soweto is a victim of the Eskom crisis, not the cause
01 March 2020 - 00:00
On Tuesday and Wednesday, people of Soweto and other low-income communities across Gauteng protested against Eskom. Among a number of issues, they were protesting getting cut off from electricity as a result of not paying the rates they owe to Eskom.
Many in the media are blaming Soweto residents for the Eskom crisis, claiming it is being driven by their nonpayment of electricity...
