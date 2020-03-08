Opinion

A pivotal moment on the road to a prosperous, inclusive City of Joburg

Approval of the Nodal Review gives the nod to a new vision for the city

Nowhere is the legacy of our painful past expressed more vividly than in the racially divided spatial character of SA's cities.



The City of Johannesburg is not immune from this highly unfortunate spatial legacy. Its townships have historically served as reservoirs of labour, with poor schools, poor recreational facilities, poor access to water, electricity and sanitation, poor transport infrastructure and absence of economic opportunities...