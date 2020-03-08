Editorial
Beacon of hope amid the hysteria over the coronavirus
08 March 2020 - 00:04
It is a global health threat that by Friday had infected more than 100,000 people in 94 countries and claimed almost 3,500 lives.
Covid-19, the name of the flu-like illness caused by the novel coronavirus, emerged in China and is spreading fast in Italy (where 148 people have died) and Iran (a death toll of 124). SA is unlikely to escape infections or the economic havoc, but we have a rare reason to be reassured...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.