Editorial

Beacon of hope amid the hysteria over the coronavirus

It is a global health threat that by Friday had infected more than 100,000 people in 94 countries and claimed almost 3,500 lives.



Covid-19, the name of the flu-like illness caused by the novel coronavirus, emerged in China and is spreading fast in Italy (where 148 people have died) and Iran (a death toll of 124). SA is unlikely to escape infections or the economic havoc, but we have a rare reason to be reassured...