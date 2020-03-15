Opinion

When a crisis hits, weak leadership means we look for scapegoats instead of solutions

Times of crisis can bring to the fore a new generation of leaders with innovative ways of helping a society out of trouble. We experienced this in the late 1980s and early '90s, when many commentators were convinced that our country was headed for all-out civil war.



Strong and visionary leaders from both sides of the conflict emerged to help steer SA away from a bloody path towards a relatively peaceful transition...