Opinion

A phoenix can rise from these ghastly ashes - along with thousands of babies

The bad news is ubiquitous and manifold. Havoc in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Calamity for the informal sector. Education hamstrung. Widespread loss and ruin.



But as it is with all ill winds, precious-metal-lined clouds and myths involving women called Pandora, somewhere in every box full of rotten stuff can be found at least one small flutter of hope...