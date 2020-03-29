Coronavirus pandemic marks end of the world as we know it

Post-coronavirus world should be a post-capitalist global order premised on the principles of egalitarianism as well as co-operation

The outbreak of Covid-19 represents the end of the world order as we know it. The outbreak is of the same proportions, if not more, than World Wars 1 and 2. Both wars gave rise to the militarisation of nation states in such a way that the collective psychology of nation states is underpinned by the need to assemble huge armaments in preparation for another war.



The period after the world wars positioned the whole world to expend trillions of dollars in stockpiling armaments, building geopolitical alliances and establishing command centres in different parts of the world in anticipation of another war...