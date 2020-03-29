Obituary

Credo Mutwa: Misunderstood traditionalist and prophet

Champion of African history lived most of his life as an outsider

Credo Mutwa, who has died in Kuruman in the Northern Cape at the age of 98, was a legendary prophet, mystic, sangoma, champion of African history, author, painter and sculptor.



His fame was by no means restricted to the black community. His book, Indaba, My Children, which was published in 1964, sold more than 250,000 copies in SA alone and had pride of place on "white" bookshelves across the country. But for all the tributes pouring in after his death, for most of his life he was an outsider. In his introduction to Indaba he said that being a guardian of tribal history had made him "an outcast"...