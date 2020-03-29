Opinion

Just switch the narrative

Most of us resemble nothing so much as a herd of anxious antelope in this coronavirus moment, with panic as our instinctive default. As Ben Okri says, we should dare to imagine another way, writes Nadine Dreyer

When our president told the nation not to panic what did the nation do? We put on our trainers and sprinted for the nearest supermarket to buy a truckload of household goods.



Despite repeated assurances from the sitting tenant at Mahlamba Ndlopfu that all essentials would be available during our 21-day lockdown, swashbuckling grannies with brollies prodded their fellow shoppers while zoning in on the two-ply shelf. Grown men shamelessly pushed other parents’ children out the way as they sprinted for the baked beans...