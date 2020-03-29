Covid-19

Stay locked down, there is no other way to kill this virus

The US has become the first country to record 100,000 coronavirus infections. On Friday, deaths in hard-hit Italy reached 9,000, while SA recorded its first death and 1,000 infections. The world is locked down, from Europe and Asia to the Americas and parts of Africa. Lockdowns are not easy to bear and can devastate economies. On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced what must have been the most difficult decision he has had to make as president. He put the country under total lockdown for 21 days, allowing movement only for emergencies, and to buy food and medicine.



The army and law enforcement officials have been deployed to enforce the lockdown. Visuals from around the country have reminded us how hard it is to police a curfew as wide-ranging and diverse as ours...