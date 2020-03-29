Covid-19

We can be grateful for the quality of this leadership

The 21-day lockdown in which SA finds itself as part of a collective national and global effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic is undoubtedly a bitter blow to a country recovering from the ravages of state capture and the apartheid legacy inherited almost 26 years ago. The effects of this scourge will be felt for decades to come, its awful legacy compounded for future generations to endure. It's no coincidence that the great revolutionary upheavals of history have happened in conditions imposed by war, pestilence, famine, hyperinflation and even drought. We are living through tumultuous times.



It is for this simple reason that politics as we've come to know it in SA has been set aside, put on hold, in this extraordinary time that requires nonpartisanship and unity to combat the scourge of Covid-19. Badly handled, the coronavirus presents a real threat to SA's collective future, and not the least casualty could be the whole democratic project...