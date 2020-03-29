Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

We will be a different nation after this, whether good or bad depends on us

29 March 2020 - 00:00 By S'THEMBISO MSOMI

It is only day three of the 21 days in lockdown for our country and already it feels like a very long time.

As a colleague remarked a few days after President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement of the shutdown in the bid to arrest the spread of Covid-19, we have entered a dark tunnel. What matters, he continued, is that we come out on the other side still breathing...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. STHEMBISO MSOMI | Surprise, surprise! The fly in Ramaphosa's Covid-19 ointment ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Mboweni and unions must agree on wage bill for the sake of all of us Opinion & Analysis
  3. Coronavirus hits Africa: a disaster waiting to happen Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Masechaba Ndlovu Opinion & Analysis
  5. All the president's people: Meet Ramaphosa's trusted inner circle Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport