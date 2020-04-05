Editorial

With the country in lockdown, now for the clincher: mass testing

Ten days into the 21-day lockdown, 1,505 infections and seven confirmed deaths. This is how SA's battle to contain the deadly novel coronavirus is shaping up, and we are yet to reach our peak. Our worst fears keep becoming reality.



When Covid-19 was still confined to China and Europe, we prayed it would not reach our shores, but it did...