A young VIP-tag generation — the Y-tjukutja revolutionaries — are a threat to our future

Every year around this time, thousands of South Africans gather in different parts of the country to commemorate Chris Thembisile Hani.



Thousands more share pictures of him, video clips of his speeches and interviews as well as his memorable quotes, as a way of paying respect to a man whose life was violently cut short on Easter weekend in 1993...