From Jane Austen to Bob Marley: yes, even big names get stuck in some rut

Nadine Dreyer looks at the daily routines (or not) of famous personages in history

Sitting at her desk dreaming up some of the most beloved characters in the English language, Jane Austen asked that a certain squeaky hinge never be oiled so she always had a warning when someone was approaching her room. Just one tin of Three-In-One and there might never have been a Mr Darcy.



Her sister Cassandra did most of the cooking and housework so Jane had time for her novels. “Composition seems impossible to me with a head full of joints of mutton & doses of rhubarb,” she wrote...