Mampara of the week: Duduzane Zuma
Bowling donkey-drops to daddy
10 May 2020 - 00:00
Bowling donkey-drops to daddy.
We see you, ndodana kaGedleyihlekisa, sitting there “Zooming with Zumas” in your Gupta-funded pad in Dubai, bowling soft half-volleys at uBaba in his taxpayer-funded KwaZulu-Natal compound...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.