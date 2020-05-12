SA and Covid-19: Is this an opportunity for transformation?

Among the many extraordinary moments in the ANC’s long history was the release of Neslon Mandela in 1990 and the liberation of the country in 1994.

The first occasion signaled the final dash towards freedom, while the second created the possibility of transforming the state from slaver to guardian of human dignity.

The time of the Covid-19 pandemic could be another landmark if fully seized.

Mandela represented high ethical qualities, exuded lofty moral rectitude, and the people trusted the ANC governing team to chart a liberating and economically transformative agenda. That first vote carried centuries of denied dreams of freedom and dignified life.

However, the old order and its allies had a different agenda: give up the reins of government but fortify their grip on the economic status quo. The dominant global neo-liberalism was their ally and demanded that the ANC government uphold property rights and the free market economy – properties acquired through theft and wealth gained through slavery.

The ANC used state power to provide services, such as modest housing, access to healthcare and educational opportunities for the indigent population. These basic reforms were not accompanied by gigantic retooling of the productive sectors of the economy. Instead, the unfiltered opening up of the economy to the cold winds of global markets devastated industries such as textiles and institutionalised anemic jobless growth.

This post-colonial strategy made vital contributions to the undoing of apartheid’s social and spatial ordering, but the gap between rich and poor expanded even further despite a fraction of Africans joining the well-heeled.

To live like the master requires multitudes of servants, and that is what has become of the dream. What has been missing is the construction of one nation strategy whereby the elite and the masses are resolute in their commitment to eradicate poverty and reverse obscene inequality.

The first two presidents maintained their integrity and those of the institutions of the Republic. Nevertheless, there were awful undercurrents in the party bent on using the public sector for personal gain.

The tide turned in the latter’s favor in 2009 under Jacob Zuma’s leadership, and a decade of looting and institutional destruction ensued. Those at the very top watched the carnage at close range but failed to utter a public whisper.

Miraculously, the voice of some of the political opposition and civics, the diligence of the public protector, and the extraordinary independence of the judiciary forced the ruling party to remove Zuma from power.