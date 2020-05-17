Opinion

Denial is the deadliest response of all

Leaders of the Trump and Mbeki ilk tout dangerous theories when what is needed is planning, action and a deep shift in our relationship with nature

The coronavirus has exposed the Achilles heel of the human relationship with nature. Neither military might nor wealth nor race nor history of struggle will protect one against it. And as in everything else, black people are getting the short end of the stick.



Finding a vaccine may stop this particular coronavirus, but there are millions of other viruses out there. Only an über-vaccine will protect us against them, but that might come too late for the human species. ..