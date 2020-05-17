Opinion
Denial is the deadliest response of all
Leaders of the Trump and Mbeki ilk tout dangerous theories when what is needed is planning, action and a deep shift in our relationship with nature
17 May 2020 - 00:00
The coronavirus has exposed the Achilles heel of the human relationship with nature. Neither military might nor wealth nor race nor history of struggle will protect one against it. And as in everything else, black people are getting the short end of the stick.
Finding a vaccine may stop this particular coronavirus, but there are millions of other viruses out there. Only an über-vaccine will protect us against them, but that might come too late for the human species. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.